LaVar Ball Rips into Big Ballers AAU Team During Blowout Loss to Compton Magic

With his Big Ballers team down 56-25 at halftime to the Compton Magic in an AAU game Sunday, LaVar Ball attempted to fire his players up ahead of the second half.

USA Today's Josh Peter shared a video of Ball's speech (NSFW language):

Ball's halftime talk didn't work, as Big Ballers lost 109-57.

Big Ballers features Ball's son, LaMelo, who scored 15 points. According to the Orange County Register's Ryan Kartje, LaVar began the AAU team so his family could have control over the basketball careers of LaMelo and his two other sons, Lonzo and LiAngelo.

Stephan Gilling coached LaMelo for a season at Chino Hills High School before butting heads with LaVar, whom Gilling claimed attempted to undermine him.

In a March interview with For The Win's Andrew Joseph, Gilling recounted how he and LaVar differed on defensive tactics in a game against Roosevelt High School at the Tarkanian Classic in December.

"He comes to me and says, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?'" Gilling said. "I said, 'What do you mean? I'm trying to win the game.' He turns around and walks to our locker room. I said, 'LaVar, don't go into the locker room.' He continues walking. I said, 'LaVar, why are you trying to embarrass me?' And he just kept walking and goes into the locker room. He's in there sitting down with the team. And I'm like, 'LaVar, get out!'"

According to Joseph, Chino Hills won the game 76-68 after eschewing LaVar's preference for double-teaming and trapping the ball-handler and opting instead for the man-to-man defense suggested by Gilling.

Much like his attempts to get Big Baller Brand on par with the major basketball apparel companies, LaVar has a long way to go before he challenges the biggest names in the business for coaching supremacy.