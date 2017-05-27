Former Packers President Judge Robert J. Parins Dies at Age 98

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that Judge Robert J. Parins, the first full-time president of the franchise, died Friday night at the age of 98.

Parins served as the team president from 1982 through 1989 and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1998.

According to Cliff Christl of the Packers' official website, Parins was a trailblazer for the organization in several respects.

In addition to ending the practice of giving one person all-encompassing power of football operations, Parins ended the tradition of a local civic leader being named team president when he ceded control to Bob Harlan in 1989.

He also oversaw the addition of luxury boxes at Lambeau Field and the construction of the team's first indoor practice facility.

The Green Bay native is survived by his wife of 76 years, Elizabeth, and five children, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.