Dean & Deluca Invitational 2017: Friday Action Ends with 4-Way Tie for 1st Place

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee and Scott Piercy are tied for the lead at six-under par in the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational after Friday's second round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Along with the four-way tie at the top, the tough scoring conditions have created a logjam with 20 other golfers within five shots of the leaders. It's a star-filled group that includes Sergio Garcia (-5), Paul Casey (-5), Graeme McDowell (-4) and Jordan Spieth (-2).

Here's a look at the updated tournament leaderboard after 36 holes:

Lee has been hot since getting cut in the Valero Texas Open and the Players Championship in back-to-back starts. He's fired six straight rounds of 70 or better, including a pair of 64s in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson last week and again on Friday.

After a relatively mundane front nine with two birdies and seven pars, the 26-year-old New Zealander had five birdies and a bogey on the back side. A red-hot putter led the way as three of his birdie putts came from outside 18 feet.

Jimmy Burch of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted the result was the week's best round so far:

Simpson battled through an up-and-down round for most of the day. The 2012 U.S. Open champion was only one-under par through 15 holes before a late surge of three consecutive birdies, highlighted by rolling in a 10-foot putt on the 18th green, vaulted him into first place.

It's been a frustrating stretch for the 31-year-old American. He missed the cut in four of his last eight stroke-play starts and failed to record any top-10 finishes in those events. His driving remained an issue Friday, but his iron play and work on the greens showed signs of serious improvement.

Mike McAllister of PGA Tour Digital passed along some of Simpson's post-round comments:

Elsewhere, Spieth found himself in danger of missing the cut for a third straight week. He started the second round on the back nine and his score sat at three-over par as he walked off the 14th green after three bogeys over his first five holes.

The two-time major champion snapped out of his recent funk before it was too late, though. He carded five birdies and no bogeys over his last 13 holes to move himself from the cut line to firmly in contention heading into moving day.

The PGA Tour spotlighted a long-range putt he converted to keep the momentum alive at No. 4:

Some other notable names weren't as fortunate Friday en route to finishing below the four-over cut line. Jason Dufner, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim, Martin Laird and Pat Perez are among the players who failed the qualify for the weekend.

Looking ahead, the heat and wind could be a factor during Saturday's play. The Weather Channel forecasts a high temperature of 95 degrees with sustained winds around 16 mph, which could create a tricky challenge both mentally and physically.

The ridiculously crowded leaderboard makes it nearly impossible to predict who will emerge victorious this week, but it should lead to an entertaining final two rounds.