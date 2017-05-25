Penguins Advance to NHL Stanley Cup Final vs Predators After 2OT Win vs Senators

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Chris Kunitz's goal in double overtime sent the Pittsburgh Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Final.

The tally handed the squad a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, clinching the Eastern Conference Final in the process. It also represented the second straight series with a Game 7 win for the Penguins, while Ottawa fell to 0-6 in its history of winner-take-all games.

Kunitz's goal was his second of the game after having zero in his first 13 games of the playoffs. He also added an assist in an incredible performance when it mattered the most.

NHL on NBC captured the game-winner on an assist from Sidney Crosby:

The exciting play resulted in a wide range of emotions:

Pittsburgh will now attempt to defend its title against the Nashville Predators, which needed six games to knock out the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final.

Justin Schultz thought he might have had a game-winner for the Penguins in the third period. The defenseman came through with this power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury that kept him out the last four games:

However, the Senators did not give up as Ryan Dzingel knocked in the equalizer with about five minutes left in regulation:

Erik Karlsson was credited with his second assist of the night on that play, setting a new Senators record with 16 in a single playoffs, per NHL public relations.

These ended up being the last goals until Kunitz secured the win for his team in dramatic fashion.

Craig Anderson had yet another outstanding game in net for Ottawa, finishing with 39 saves. Matt Murray only allowed two of the 29 shots to go past him.

The close play with high intensity was a theme from the opening faceoff. Both teams came out fighting in the first period with plenty of drama even without goals. Dan Rosen of NHL.com described the early atmosphere:

It took almost 30 minutes for the first goal and then just another 20 seconds for the second goal. Chris Kunitz broke the ice for Pittsburgh, but Mark Stone answered, and the game remained tied heading into the third period:

After some back-and-forth play at even strength, the Penguins finally got their first power play of the game and took full advantage. A screen by Kunitz allowed Schultz to fire home the shot to the right side, giving the home team the lead.

Of course, the lead was once again brief as Dzingel needed less than three minutes to make it 2-2 and eventually send it to overtime.

Mark Stepneski of the Dallas Stars' website summed up the game from a neutral standpoint:

As the game continued, however, many felt the way Le'Veon Bell did:

The drama finally came to an end with the double-overtime score after 85 minutes of action, capping one of the most memorable battles of the year.

While the season is now over for the Senators, the Penguins will try to be the first team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98 to win back-to-back titles.

The first step will be to avoid overlooking the Predators, which everyone else seems to be doing this postseason. Pekka Rinne has been outstanding in net throughout the playoffs, which should create an exciting final round.

Game 1 will be Monday in Pittsburgh.