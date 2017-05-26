Arsenal vs. Chelsea: 2017 FA Cup Final Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea will win a domestic double in Antonio Conte's first season in charge of the team if they down Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger could become the first manager to win football's oldest tournament seven times.

A victory would also be a big fillip for Arsenal after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a disappointing 2016-17 Premier League season in which they finished fifth.

Read on for a preview of what could be a classic final, as well as scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m.

TV Info: BBC One and BT Sport 2 (UK), FOX (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport, BT Sport website, FOX NOW

Preview

The Blues wrapped up the Premier League title with a 1-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion in their third-last game of the season.

Since then, the focus has switched to the FA Cup final and the potential for the west London club to win a first league-and-cup double since 2010.

Conte's side are favourites to beat Arsenal. Since they lost to the Gunners 3-0 in September and the Italian manager switched to a 3-4-3 system, the Blues have been a ruthlessly efficient winning machine.

When they faced the Gunners again in the league at Stamford Bridge in February, Chelsea eased to a 3-1 victory.

Throughout the squad Chelsea boast greater strength than Arsenal, and Wenger also has a major defensive crisis on his hands.

Laurent Koscielny is suspended after being sent of in Arsenal's final league game of the season and Gabriel Paulista is injured, while Kieran Gibbs and Shkodran Mustafi are doubts but expected to play, per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery:

Given Chelsea's potency in attack, the fact Wenger will not be able to field anything like his strongest defence is cause for concern.

Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Pedro and Willian all have the capabilities to terrorise Arsenal's back line, and even the oft-sidelined Michy Batshuayi has been banging in the goals of late, per Squawka:

Arsenal's best attacking outlet is Alexis Sanchez, and he will need to be on top form if the Gunners are to lift the trophy.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck will also need to be at the top of their games, as Arsenal are likely going to have to net at least two goals against Chelsea's staunch defence.

Given the Gunners' injury problems it just does not seem likely they will keep a clean sheet.

As such, it should be an exciting and attacking encounter befitting the close of the domestic season in 2016-17.