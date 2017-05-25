Chris Jericho Says He Won't Return to WWE for 'A Long Time'May 25, 2017
Chris Jericho hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the United States championship to Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live three weeks ago, and the three-time world heavyweight champion says it will be a while before he is back.
In an interview with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press (via the Washington Post), Jericho hinted his WWE career may be over.
“It’ll be a long time before I go back," he said. "If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”
Jericho was written off WWE television in storyline after Owens attacked him and sent him out on a stretcher following their match on May 2.
The future WWE Hall of Famer is currently on a 24-city tour with his band, Fozzy, that runs through June 24.
It is worth noting Jericho has a history of taking sabbaticals from WWE. He left the company after his contract expired in August 2005 before returning in November 2007 and took another long hiatus from September 2010-January 2012.
At 46 years old, with more than 27 years of experience in pro wrestling, Jericho's interests away from the ring could prevent him from making a comeback. It could also be the latest work by one of the best performers in WWE history.