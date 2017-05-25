    Chris Jericho Says He Won't Return to WWE for 'A Long Time'

    LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: Wrestler Chris Jericho appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Chris Jericho hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the United States championship to Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live three weeks ago, and the three-time world heavyweight champion says it will be a while before he is back. 

    In an interview with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press (via the Washington Post), Jericho hinted his WWE career may be over. 

    “It’ll be a long time before I go back," he said. "If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

    Jericho was written off WWE television in storyline after Owens attacked him and sent him out on a stretcher following their match on May 2. 

    The future WWE Hall of Famer is currently on a 24-city tour with his band, Fozzy, that runs through June 24. 

    It is worth noting Jericho has a history of taking sabbaticals from WWE. He left the company after his contract expired in August 2005 before returning in November 2007 and took another long hiatus from September 2010-January 2012. 

    At 46 years old, with more than 27 years of experience in pro wrestling, Jericho's interests away from the ring could prevent him from making a comeback. It could also be the latest work by one of the best performers in WWE history. 