Brandon Ingram Only Player Lakers Unwilling to Trade, Magic Johnson Says

Noah Graham/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers seek ways to improve their roster after missing the playoffs each of the last four seasons, Brandon Ingram is the only player currently on the team whose spot is safe.

Per ESPN's Jorge Sedano, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said Ingram is "the only player he would not consider moving" in a potential deal.

Other young players the Lakers have tried to build around in recent years include D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. Russell did show improvement in his second season, leading the team with 4.8 assists and ranking second with 15.6 points per game.

The Lakers own the No. 2 pick in this year's draft and have been heavily linked to UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. ESPN's Chad Ford reported Los Angeles is "enamored" with Ball.

Russell is also a point guard, so that could create a potential log jam if the Lakers are able to select Ball in the draft next month.

The Lakers selected Ingram with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft. The former Duke star showed promise in his rookie season with 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 79 games.





