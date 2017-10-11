John Farrell Fired by Boston Red Sox After 5th Season

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Manager John Farrell led the Boston Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title, but that didn't buy him enough job security to get to the 2018 season.

Boston fired Farrell on Wednesday, two days after the Houston Astros eliminated it from the playoffs in four games.

This comes after Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports suggested in May that Farrell was potentially on the hot seat. The Red Sox boasted a winning record at the time but were still just in third place in the American League East. The fact Farrell was on the hot seat despite a solid record in the early going was a testament to how high expectations were, especially after Boston traded for ace Chris Sale during the offseason.

Rosenthal cited two incidents that "raised questions about Farrell's leadership."

One was the team's continued dispute with Baltimore Orioles slugger Manny Machado, which featured multiple testy exchanges between the squads. The other was a heated exchange in the dugout between Farrell and pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski gave Farrell a vote of confidence at the time, per Tim Britton of the Providence Journal, but it didn't last into the offseason.

Even after his firing, Farrell leaves with a successful tenure.

Boston hired him in October 2012 after one disastrous season with Bobby Valentine as manager. The Red Sox went 69-93 with Valentine in 2012, but Farrell completed an incredible turnaround and led them to the 2013 World Series title in his first season.

Boston suffered through losing campaigns in 2014 and 2015 but bounced back in 2016 with an American League East crown and 93-69 record. It finished 2017 with the same mark and another division title, although it lost in the AL Division Series.

He was also the team's pitching coach from 2007 to 2010, a span that saw a World Series title and three playoff appearances.