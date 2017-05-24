Washington Generals to Play Globetrotters Once Again After Being Bought

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

The Washington Generals are making a return to play the Harlem Globetrotters.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Wednesday the Generals were purchased by Herschend Entertainment. The "Herschend portfolio includes ownership of the Globetrotters as well as theme and water parks," Rovell wrote.

The Globetrotters said they would no longer play the Generals in 2015, but the matchup will occur once again as soon as this summer thanks to the sale.

The Generals are widely associated with losing, and Rovell noted they dropped more than 17,000 games against the Globetrotters throughout their history. Washington's last win against its primary foe came in 1971.

In fact, basketball fans and writers often make Generals jokes whenever there is a clear mismatch on the court, as Dan Carson of Fox Sports did during the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics:

Despite their reputation, the Generals have wins over the Taiwanese National Team and a squad from the Russian Army in their history in addition to their famed 1971 victory over the Globetrotters.