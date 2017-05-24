Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Passenger in Car Accident, RB Held Out of OTAs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being held out of organized team activities after he was involved in a car accident as a passenger Sunday.

Adam Schefter‏ and Todd Archer of ESPN confirmed Wednesday the running back has missed the last two days of offseason practices. Schefter added Elliott "did not suffer any significant injuries" in the crash, but the Cowboys have decided to play it safe with him.

Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website noted Elliott suffered a head injury in the accident. Jane Slater of NFL Network pointed out Elliott did some work on the side as a "precaution" while his teammates took part in OTAs.

The running back was previously involved in a January collision near Dallas' practice facility. A.J. Perez of USA Today passed along comments he made about that incident.

"Just got into a little accident, glad that no one is injured," Elliott said. "That's all I'm going to talk about it."

Further information about Sunday's accident wasn't made immediately available.

Elliott was a dominant force for the Cowboys last season as a rookie. He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards on 322 carries to go along with 15 touchdowns. He added 32 catches for 363 yards and one score as part of the passing game.

The veteran backfield tandem of Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden will handle the work with the first-team offense until the starter receives the green light to return.