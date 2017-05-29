Ernesto Valverde Named Barcelona Manager After Luis Enrique's Departure

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde was announced as the new manager of Barcelona on Monday, with the former Athletic Bilbao man making the move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed Valverde, 53, as Luis Enrique's successor:

The Spaniard was tipped as one of the favourites for the job even before Enrique announced he would leave Barca at the end of the 2016-17 season, per Goal's Ignasi Oliva and Ben Hayward.

Athletic then announced earlier this month that Valverde would leave the club, and his appointment as Blaugrana boss became almost inevitable.

Valverde played for the Blaugrana from 1988 to 1990 and won a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and a Copa del Rey with the club.

He has managed a number of high-profile teams since hanging up his boots, including Spanish outfits Athletic, Villarreal, Valencia and Espanyol.

Valverde also enjoyed success during two spells at Olympiakos, where he won three league titles and two Greek Cups.

He has a big job on his hands at Barca, who finished the 2016-17 season with only a Copa del Rey triumph to celebrate.

They lost out on La Liga to Real Madrid and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Juventus.

It made for a disappointing campaign, especially after Barca had won two league titles, two Copa del Reys and a Champions League in Enrique's first two seasons in charge in 2014-15 and 2015-16.