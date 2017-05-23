WWE Mae Young Classic 2017: Schedule of Dates Released for Women's Tournament

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the WWE announced the creation of the WWE Mae Young Classic women's tournament to be held in July.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H tweeted that the tourney will take place at Full Sail Arena in Orlando, Florida, on July 13 and 14.

The WWE initially announced on April 1 that it would be holding a 32-woman tournament during the summer involving competitors from 17 different countries.

The tourney comes on the heels of a pair of successful tournaments the WWE has held over the past year.

Last summer, the WWE created the Cruiserweight Classic, which featured 32 of the best cruiserweights in the world doing battle.

TJ Perkins won to become cruiserweight champion, and the cruiserweight division has been a staple on Raw and 205 Live ever since.



The WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament was then held in January with Tyler Bate beating Pete Dunne to become the inaugural champion.

The WWE has yet to announce which wrestlers will partake in the Mae Young Classic.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).