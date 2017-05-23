Chris Bosh, Heat Reportedly Working on Deal to Shed Salary in Contract

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Chris Bosh may be nearing an agreement that would relieve the team of Bosh's salary going forward, the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported Tuesday.

Bosh has yet to return to the court over concerns about his previous issues with blood clots. Winderman noted the 11-time All-Star is guaranteed the roughly $52 million on his contract over the next two years.

Heat president Pat Riley said in the fall Bosh's time in Miami is essentially over, but the team had incentive to wait until the summer to formally part ways with the 33-year-old.

In December, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck explained that the new collective bargaining agreement between the league and players' union creates two medical panels that will evaluate heart issues and blood clots. The medical panels go into effect with the start of the CBA on July 1.

According to Winderman, the Heat would be free from Bosh's salary burden if the panel decided his health would be jeopardized by returning to the court.

While the Heat could hold steady until that process plays out, all parties would benefit from reaching a resolution before then.

By figuring out Bosh's contract situation, Miami would have a firm idea how much salary cap space it has to use ahead of the 2017 draft June 22 and the opening of the free-agent negotiating window July 1.

Bosh, meanwhile, would be free to pursue a new contract with another team should he want to continue his career.