Mike Glennon Says He'll Be Bears Starter in 2017 Despite Mitchell Trubisky Pick

Mike Glennon Says He'll Be Bears Starter in 2017 Despite Mitchell Trubisky PickMay 23, 2017
Even though the Chicago Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft at the end of April, Mike Glennon is confident he will be the team's starting quarterback this upcoming season.
Meeting with reporters Tuesday, Glennon reiterated he believes the Bears will be his team in 2017.
"This is my year. ... they brought me in to be the quarterback this year," he said, per the Northwest Herald's Kevin Fishbain.
The Bears have committed to Glennon as their starting quarterback to open 2017. The day after Chicago drafted Trubisky, general manager Ryan Pace told the media Glennon was still the No. 1 guy.
"In regards to Mike Glennon, Glennon is our starting quarterback," Pace said.
Bears head coach John Fox said Tuesday he likes Glennon because the former N.C. State star "raises all boats," per Fishbain.
The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract in March, though Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the deal is essentially one year for $16 million with team options for 2018 and 2019.
Trubisky gives the Bears a long-term project to develop in 2017 before letting him take the reins as the starter. Glennon will have an opportunity to start next season and earn a true long-term deal in 2018 after serving as a backup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last three years.