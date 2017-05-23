Leonard Fournette's Brother Lanard Arrested on Illegal Gambling Charges

Bob Levey/Associated Press

The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, LSU running back Lanard Fournette, was arrested and charged with illegal gambling Monday.

According to WAFB, the 20-year-old Fournette allegedly used someone else's ID to gamble at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Fournette reportedly left the casino after being questioned by security and was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with using a fake ID to gamble.

He was released on $1,000 bond.

The New Orleans native was a 3-star recruit who originally signed with LSU as a wide receiver, per Scout.com.

He played sparingly for the Tigers last season, registering 13 rushing yards on five carries.