Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators Game 6 Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to close out the Ottawa Senators on the road as solid favorites for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins have won the last two games in this series by a combined score of 10-2 following a 7-0 home rout of the Senators in Game 5 on Sunday after dropping two of the first three.

Betting line: The Penguins opened as -150 favorites (wager $150 to win $100); the total is at five goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.8-1.6, Penguins (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Penguins can pay on the NHL lines

Pittsburgh is the defending champion for a reason and can return to the Stanley Cup Final simply by playing the way the team has in Games 4 and 5. Some of the credit has to go to goaltender Matt Murray, who returned to action during that stretch in place of the struggling Marc-Andre Fleury.

Murray led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup last year and has been very good since taking over for Fleury in Game 3 at Ottawa. His presence has helped the team overcome some defensive deficiencies, and he has been an upgrade over Fleury, who had played better than expected heading into Game 3.

Why the Senators can pay on the NHL lines

The Senators will be playing their last home game of this series, and possibly the season, here. Bettors can expect a great effort by the team buoyed by the fans in Ottawa.

While goaltender Craig Anderson was chased early in the first period of Game 5 after giving up four goals on 10 shots, he had been solid up until that point and will be back between the pipes. Anderson and the Senators have the potential to play much better defensively as they did in the first three games of this series, when they allowed a total of three goals.

Smart betting pick

Ottawa is hurting, with top defenseman Erik Karlsson nursing a fractured foot and center Derick Brassard also failing to finish Game 5 due to an undisclosed injury. Brassard had two points in the team's 5-1 victory in Game 3 at home while Karlsson entered the Eastern Conference Final as the best playoff performer not named Pekka Rinne.

However, Sidney Crosby has since stepped up to become the man again for Pittsburgh. The Pens are 7-3 in their last 10 postseason road games on the Vegas lines, and they will get the job done again to advance.

NHL betting trends

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

Ottawa is 8-17 SU in its last 25 games when playing Pittsburgh.

