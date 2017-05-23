Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers hope to bounce back from one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history when they host the top-seeded Boston Celtics as large favorites again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers blew a 21-point lead in a shocking 111-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 on Sunday, closing as 16-point home favorites on the Vegas odds.

Point spread: The Cavaliers opened as 15-point favorites; the total is at 216, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 123.0-95.6, Cavaliers (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Point guard Isaiah Thomas was playing as well as any player this postseason for Boston, and losing him to a hip injury could have killed the team's hopes. Instead, replacement Marcus Smart stepped up with 27 points and made seven three-pointers in the Game 3 victory. Fellow guard Avery Bradley hit the game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining and finished with 20 points despite making just 8-of-23 shots from the field.

The Celtics ended a 13-game playoff winning streak for Cleveland and have proved that the defending Eastern Conference champions are beatable.

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

Any doubters of LeBron James and the Cavaliers should expect their best effort of the postseason in Game 4. James was brutal in their lone loss of the playoffs, scoring 11 points with six turnovers, and he was arguably the best player in the postseason before that.

Bettors can expect a statistical explosion from James, whether it be a 40-point performance or a triple-double, to prove he is still the real MVP of the league. His teammates will feed off him as well and go all out to crush Boston's spirits.

Smart betting pick

Cleveland was cruising through the playoffs prior to Game 3, going 6-0-2 against the spread in its previous eight games and 10-0 straight up overall. After seeing the Golden State Warriors sweep the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the Cavs will seek to end this series as soon as possible. The last thing they want is to play too many extra games in defense of their championship.

Look for Cleveland to bury the Celtics early again and make sure they do not rally back this time in a result more like Games 1 and 2.

NBA betting trends

Boston is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

Boston is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone over in 14 of Cleveland's last 19 games.

