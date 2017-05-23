Barcelona Transfer News: Andres Iniesta Linked with Juventus, Latest Rumours

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Juventus are reportedly interested in snapping up Andres Iniesta on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer.

According to both Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Espana), the Bianconeri want to recruit the playmaker as they did with Dani Alves from the Camp Nou.

Iniesta's contract expires this summer, and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

