Boom-or-Bust Draft Prospects: Riskiest Players in the 2017 NBA Draft

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hamidou Diallo generated attention at the NBA combine with a 44 ½" max vertical, which helped validate the hype his athleticism created during high school.

However, nobody seems to have a strong feel for how good of a basketball player he is.

One NBA head coach acknowledged Diallo's athleticism but admitted to having little information on the none-and-done guard with no college-game experience.

Scouts can only evaluate Diallo on his performances at prep showcases or the 2016 U18 Americas Championship, where he looked physically superior but raw skill-wise. At that event, he failed to make a three-pointer and shot just 47.6 percent from the line.

Now, NBA teams will be using drills and workouts to decide how to assess his talent and development.

One scout told Bleacher Report that Diallo's elite athleticism could get him drafted in the 20s. But handing him a guaranteed deal would be the equivalent of taking a blind gamble on his handle and jumper dramatically improving.

Depending on how much progress he makes over the next few years, Diallo could wind up being one of the top players from this year's draft class or a target for clubs overseas.