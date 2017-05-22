WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 22

12 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

Ah yes, the tag team match featuring partners who don't like each other, set up by the most menial segment from earlier in the night.

Seth Rollins found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown courtesy of Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt during the first third of the match. The Kingslayer ultimately fought back and made the hot tag to Reigns, who exploded into the match amongst a chorus of boos from the WWE Universe.

Eventually, Joe and Wyatt isolated Reigns and beat him down two but failed to put him away.

Rollins received the second hot tag of the match, exploding into the match with a suicide dive that wiped out Joe and Wyatt at ringside.

Corey Graves referred to Wyatt as Jason Voorhees in what was the most apropos comparison in recent memory. After all, Voorhees always finds himself on the receiving end of a huge push but ultimately gets his ass kicked by weaker competition.

Late in the match, Joe dodged a Superman Punch and Reigns blasted teammate Rollins with it instead.

Joe capitalized on an argument between the babyfaces and applied the Coquina Clutch to The Architect, who passed out.

Backstage, Kurt Angle announced Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for next week's show to close things out.

Result

Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Grade

B

Analysis

The match quality was strong and the spot with Reigns blasting Rollins by accident, costing them the main event was a nice alternative to the smiling good guys winning the match. Joe and Wyatt putting their differences aside to secure victory was a nice take on the old "tag partners who hate each other" trope while the announcement that they will battle, along with Balor, in a Triple Threat match next week added a must-see element to the Memorial Day broadcast.

While the match still adhered far too closely to WWE's stale booking methods, it was a quality match to close out an action-packed broadcast.