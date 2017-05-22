WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After Backlash

Credit: WWE.com

The shock of how Backlash unfolded on Sunday night may not wear off by the time WWE Extreme Rules 2017 arrives. The June 4 Raw-brand pay-per-view is well on its way.

The event's big title bouts are set, but the midcard still needs to be sorted.

Goldust's betrayal of his tag team partner is sure to set up an undercard clash between two veterans. And while both the cruiserweight and women's divisions already have matches on the Extreme Rules card, some brewing rivalries are poised to add two bouts to the docket.

A look at where the spotlight has pointed on Monday nights and where the bad blood is building makes it clear what to expect at Extreme Rules.

The PPV already has the following contests lined up, per WWE.com:

The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Neville vs. Austin Aries (Cruiserweight Championship)

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

What else will we see go down at Extreme Rules? Fans keeping up with 205 Live have a good idea of one of the battles WWE is likely to add to the mix.

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick

Former cruiserweight champion Kendrick wanted The Stamina Monster to be his protege, and Tozawa's refusal angered him. Kendrick has taken it upon himself to teach Tozawa a variety of lessons.

The two have since been at each other's throats.

They have battled several times and settled nothing. On the next 205 Live, Kendrick and Tozawa will clash in a Street Fight.

That contest coming so close to Extreme Rules suggests we won't get a decisive conclusion. The rivals will need another battle to wrap up their feud, one that will help WWE round out the PPV card.

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Bayley is in line for a championship rematch against Alexa Bliss.

Banks, meanwhile, has been focused on trying to get past Fox. The perennial loser actually took down The Boss on May 15 in an upset win.

That now gives them a victory apiece against each other. That even-steven position is usually the precursor to a rubber match.

Adding Banks vs. Fox would give the card another intensifying rivalry and offer one of those Superstars a chance to get closer to title contention. Plus, the bout should be quite good.

The foes have shown solid chemistry against each other. Vaughn Johnson of Philly.com believes that given the proper space, Fox and Banks could produce something excellent:

Fox isn't the only little-used midcarder on the verge of getting some PPV spotlight, though. Titus O'Neil and the two men who once comprised The Golden Truth are on the same path.

Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

O'Neil has been trying to recruit Crews, attempting to sell him on "The Titus Brand" for weeks. The high-flyer has finally relented and started rubbing elbows with O'Neil.

That has led to some confrontations with The Realest Guys in the Room.

Thanks to Cesaro and Sheamus locking up the No. 1 contender spot for the Raw tag team titles, Amore and Cass haven't had much on their plates. Although O'Neil and Crews haven't offered a ton of competition, their burgeoning feud has at least led to some airtime.

This rivalry has been mostly played for laughs, so expect some silly stipulation to get added to it rather than an extreme one. Whatever kind of bout they end up having, the clash has pre-show written all over it.

Goldust vs. R-Truth

Last Monday, frustration unraveled Goldust. He attacked his tag team partner, ending The Golden Truth's run as a duo.

The pair had been struggling to score victories and Goldust was vocal about his disappointment.

That led to a darker side of him emerging. And now a solo run for The Bizarre One is on the way. It is poised to begin against R-Truth, as the two men tell the familiar friends-turned-foes story.

A battle of midcarders in their 40s doesn't have a ton of appeal, but it certainly looks to be the direction WWE is headed here.

Perhaps a farewell tour of sorts is ahead for Goldust. He'll first look to end the rapping wrestler in a match that is sure to have more weapons than rules.