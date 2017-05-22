John Wall Reportedly Wants to See 'Bigger Picture' Before New Wizards Contract

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

John Wall has two years remaining on his current deal, but while the Washington Wizards want to lock him up long term, he apparently isn't quite ready to commit.

According to J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic, "Wall wants to see a bigger picture plan on where the franchise is headed before committing for longer."

He also noted the team expects to discuss an extension this summer.

The 26-year-old just completed the best season of his career, averaging 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game. He not only went to his fourth-straight All-Star Game, he was named third-team All-NBA for the first time.

Washington also won 49 games for the first time since the team was the Bullets.

However, the guard clearly wants to ensure the entire organization is ready to take the next step along with him. Otto Porter is a restricted free agent this summer, while depth remains a question mark going forward.

Wall signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2013 that represents a major bargain in the current market. Per Basketball Reference, he made only about $1 million more than Ian Mahinmi this season, who appeared in just 31 games off the bench for the Wizards.

As Michael noted, the point guard can make up to $170 million on a new four-year extension.