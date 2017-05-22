Rodney Allen Arrested on DUI Charges After Trying to Flee Scene of Crash

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Marshall cornerback Rodney Allen was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence as well as driving without a license, per the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Huntington police caught Allen attempting to flee the scene after a car crash early Sunday morning.

Once he was brought back to the station, he provided a breathalyzer sample that registered a .167 blood alcohol content.

The school's athletic department said they would handle the matter "internally and appropriately."

Allen is heading into his senior year after being a leader defensively in 2016. He appeared in 11 games, grabbing two interceptions while ranking third on the team with 76 tackles. The Dallas native also led the Thundering Herd with four forced fumbles and 12 passes defended.