    Rodney Allen Arrested on DUI Charges After Trying to Flee Scene of Crash

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Rodney Allen #11 of the Marshall Thundering Herd returns an intercepted pass during the first quarter of the game against the FIU Panthers on November 19, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

    Marshall cornerback Rodney Allen was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence as well as driving without a license, per the Charleston Gazette-Mail

    Huntington police caught Allen attempting to flee the scene after a car crash early Sunday morning.

    Once he was brought back to the station, he provided a breathalyzer sample that registered a .167 blood alcohol content.

    The school's athletic department said they would handle the matter "internally and appropriately."

    Allen is heading into his senior year after being a leader defensively in 2016. He appeared in 11 games, grabbing two interceptions while ranking third on the team with 76 tackles. The Dallas native also led the Thundering Herd with four forced fumbles and 12 passes defended.