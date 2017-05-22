Ezekiel Elliott's NFL Investigation 'Remains Under Review,' Per League Spokesman

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL's investigation into running back Ezekiel Elliott "remains under review," a league spokesperson told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

As Rapoport noted, the league has been investigating Elliott since July 2016 after he was accused of domestic violence. Elliott was never arrested or charged with a crime.

The woman who said Elliott assaulted her in July in Columbus had also accused him of the same offense in Florida five months earlier. Elliott was neither arrested or charged in that case either due to insufficient evidence.

But there were questions about why the NFL's investigation was taking so long even back in December, and Tim Rohan of MMQB.com speculated about why there was no conclusion to the situation:

When the NFL got word of the Elliott incident from the summer, [Lisa Friel and Kia Roberts] began investigating. It was a messy he-said, she-said case to begin with, the kind that often does not result in an arrest or charges. It would be difficult for the NFL to determine the facts of the matter and reach a conclusion.

Then Elliott emerged as the NFL’s leading rusher, and the league fumbled another, separate domestic violence case, and the stakes seemed to get higher. The NFL could not afford to get this investigation wrong, too, not after pledging to be better, and so the Elliott case has dragged on.

In March, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his frustration with the lack of resolution from the NFL.

"Absolutely nothing anywhere that indicates anything other than what they told us when we left training camp and that is that they have no cause," he told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

He added, "There is just nothing. I know I would have heard about it. I would have the information if there were something. I know that."