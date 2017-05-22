Jeremy Maclin, Adia Kuzma Wedding: Attendees, Photos and Details

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and Adia Kuzma were married on Saturday. Maclin shared a photo from the event on Instagram:

A number of his current and former teammates and coaches attended the ceremony and shared pictures, including this one from running back Spencer Ware:

Wide receivers Chris Conway and Albert Wilson also posted from the wedding:

Sean Witherspoon, meanwhile, showed the married couple sharing a dance:

And Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder shared a number of pictures from the event:

Finally, Maclin's former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, running back LeSean McCoy, posted the bride posing with the wideout's friends, teammates and former teammates:

Other attendees of the wedding included Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Eagle Fletcher Cox, according to CBS Philly, and Chiefs Alex Smith and Ty Hill, per TMZ Sports.