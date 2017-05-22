Jeremy Maclin, Adia Kuzma Wedding: Attendees, Photos and Details

Jeremy Maclin, Adia Kuzma Wedding: Attendees, Photos and DetailsMay 22, 2017
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and Adia Kuzma were married on Saturday. Maclin shared a photo from the event on Instagram:
A number of his current and former teammates and coaches attended the ceremony and shared pictures, including this one from running back Spencer Ware:
Spencer Ware @spenceware11
#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/CL3IwIT05g5/21/2017, 7:34:33 PM
Wide receivers Chris Conway and Albert Wilson also posted from the wedding:
Sean Witherspoon, meanwhile, showed the married couple sharing a dance:
And Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder shared a number of pictures from the event:
Rick Burkholder @proatc
#MACtrimony17 going to be a fun day seeing lots of current and former Chiefs & Eagles. @ChaseDaniel https://t.co/lx2Of7WsuI5/20/2017, 7:04:14 PM
Rick Burkholder @proatc
#MACtrimony17 https://t.co/kp6BHwAR015/20/2017, 7:24:11 PM
Rick Burkholder @proatc
Past, The Coach, The Future! @ImFasterThanYa David Culley, Jason Avant https://t.co/frZfkRy6TX5/20/2017, 7:58:39 PM
Rick Burkholder @proatc
The groom his two QBs and his coach! #MACtrimony17 https://t.co/3RlvfX9AMO5/20/2017, 11:13:09 PM
Finally, Maclin's former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, running back LeSean McCoy, posted the bride posing with the wideout's friends, teammates and former teammates:
Other attendees of the wedding included Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Eagle Fletcher Cox, according to CBS Philly, and Chiefs Alex Smith and Ty Hill, per TMZ Sports.