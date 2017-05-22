    Jeremy Maclin, Adia Kuzma Wedding: Attendees, Photos and Details

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 30: Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chiefs defeated the Colts 30-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and Adia Kuzma were married on Saturday. Maclin shared a photo from the event on Instagram:

    A number of his current and former teammates and coaches attended the ceremony and shared pictures, including this one from running back Spencer Ware:  

    Wide receivers Chris Conway and Albert Wilson also posted from the wedding: 

    Sean Witherspoon, meanwhile, showed the married couple sharing a dance: 

    And Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder shared a number of pictures from the event: 

    Finally, Maclin's former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, running back LeSean McCoy, posted the bride posing with the wideout's friends, teammates and former teammates: 

    Other attendees of the wedding included Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Eagle Fletcher Cox, according to CBS Philly, and Chiefs Alex Smith and Ty Hill, per TMZ Sports.