Enes Kanter Says He Received Death Threats, Wants to Become American Citizen

For the first time since returning to the United States, Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter discussed his detainment at a Romanian airport.

"I’m open for adoption. My next move is to just become an American citizen," Kanter told reporters on a conference call Monday (via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman).

Kanter, 25, was held at a Romanian airport Saturday after his home country of Turkey revoked his passport, allegedly over his political views. He returned to the United States on Sunday after resolving the situation with international officials.

Homeland Security, Thunder lawyers, Kanter's lawyers and the NBPA were instrumental in helping bring him back to the United States. Kanter told reporters they were all "working as one team."

The Turkish government allegedly revoked Kanter's passport over his criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter has publicly supported the candidacy of Fethullah Gulen, who is helping lead a movement against Erdogan and is currently based in Pennsylvania.

The political situation led to Kanter's estrangement from his family. He told reporters he has not spoken with his parents in over a year.

“As soon as they are in contact with me, they’d put them in jail," Kanter said, indicating his family's phones are likely tapped by the government.



Kanter called Erdogan the "Hitler of our century." His outspoken nature has also led to a series of death threats on social media, including two alone Monday. He said he's becoming more politically active to help enact change for Turkey's future.

"I'm not a journalist, I'm a basketball player," Kanter said. "But right now, my family can't even go out to eat. My brother told me my dad went to the supermarket and they spit on his face. I try to be the voice of those innocent people. I believe whatever it takes is important for those kids and our future. Because those are going to be the kids that make the changes."

Kanter indicated that he considers the United States his new home.