    Twitter Reacts to Celtics' Avery Bradley's Clutch Game-Winner to Beat Cavaliers

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Avery Bradley #0 celebrates with Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics after their 111 to 108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Avery Bradley extended the Eastern Conference Finals at least one more game after his three-pointer gave the Boston Celtics a 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.

    The Cavs blew a 21-point lead, the largest of LeBron James' postseason career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. James' teams had previously won 49 games in a row when up by at least 20 points.

    ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg noted Bradley has victimized the Cavaliers before:

    SB Nation called back to Isaiah Thomas saying the Cavs weren't the Monstars from Space Jam:

    The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan thought the victory served as the perfect contrast to the Celtics' 130-86 Game 2 defeat:

    Here's how others reacted to the shot:

    While Bradley sent social media ablaze, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens received a lot of praise for drawing up the play to get Bradley open:

    Sunday was clearly a better showing from Boston, but Cleveland remains in the driver's seat in the series.

    The Celtics can't expect Marcus Smart to go 7-of-10 shooting from three-point range too many more times, while James had an uncharacteristically poor night, scoring 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He turned the ball over six times as well.

    There's also the matter of Thomas' hip injury that will keep him out for the rest of the playoffs. Boston will need to win three of the next four games without its best player.

    Following their bitter Game 3 defeat, the Cavaliers will likely have a strong response in Game 4 Tuesday night.