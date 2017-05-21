Twitter Reacts to Celtics' Avery Bradley's Clutch Game-Winner to Beat Cavaliers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Avery Bradley extended the Eastern Conference Finals at least one more game after his three-pointer gave the Boston Celtics a 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.

LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three Isaiah Thomas Drills the Clutch Three Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: Could Isaiah Thomas Lose Job to a Ping-Pong Ball? NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47

The Cavs blew a 21-point lead, the largest of LeBron James' postseason career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. James' teams had previously won 49 games in a row when up by at least 20 points.

ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg noted Bradley has victimized the Cavaliers before:

SB Nation called back to Isaiah Thomas saying the Cavs weren't the Monstars from Space Jam:

The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan thought the victory served as the perfect contrast to the Celtics' 130-86 Game 2 defeat:

Here's how others reacted to the shot:

While Bradley sent social media ablaze, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens received a lot of praise for drawing up the play to get Bradley open:

Sunday was clearly a better showing from Boston, but Cleveland remains in the driver's seat in the series.

The Celtics can't expect Marcus Smart to go 7-of-10 shooting from three-point range too many more times, while James had an uncharacteristically poor night, scoring 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He turned the ball over six times as well.

There's also the matter of Thomas' hip injury that will keep him out for the rest of the playoffs. Boston will need to win three of the next four games without its best player.

Following their bitter Game 3 defeat, the Cavaliers will likely have a strong response in Game 4 Tuesday night.