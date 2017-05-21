Twitter Reacts to Celtics' Avery Bradley's Clutch Game-Winner to Beat Cavaliers

Twitter Reacts to Celtics' Avery Bradley's Clutch Game-Winner to Beat CavaliersMay 21, 2017
Avery Bradley extended the Eastern Conference Finals at least one more game after his three-pointer gave the Boston Celtics a 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.
The Cavs blew a 21-point lead, the largest of LeBron James' postseason career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. James' teams had previously won 49 games in a row when up by at least 20 points.
ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg noted Bradley has victimized the Cavaliers before:
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Avery Bradley has two go-ahead field goals in final 10 seconds of a game in his career. Both against Cleveland.5/22/2017, 3:11:04 AM
SB Nation called back to Isaiah Thomas saying the Cavs weren't the Monstars from Space Jam:
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
Avery Bradley had somethin' for those Monstars https://t.co/Ocrl8aEP335/22/2017, 3:19:53 AM
The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan thought the victory served as the perfect contrast to the Celtics' 130-86 Game 2 defeat:
Bob Ryan @GlobeBobRyan
How about following one of the worst Celtics losses ever with one of the best wins? It's why people invest in sports5/22/2017, 3:18:20 AM
Here's how others reacted to the shot:
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
That was the luckiest bounce on a big three-point shot I've ever seen (short of an unintended bank). Meant to be.5/22/2017, 3:04:53 AM
Dan Devine @YourManDevine
Celtics win? Huh. https://t.co/p7KIjTpsDM5/22/2017, 3:20:48 AM
Robert Flores @RoFlo
I don't know which was more surprising, #Celtics winning or Jinder Mahal winning at #WWEBacklash5/22/2017, 3:13:16 AM
JARRETT JACK @Jarrettjack03
Gotta respect that5/22/2017, 3:02:09 AM
Jamal Crawford @JCrossover
Wowwww!!5/22/2017, 3:02:21 AM
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
Brad Stevens drew up the ball rolling around the rim so the Cavs didn't have enough time for a play5/22/2017, 3:03:46 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Hahaha what a trash way to win.5/22/2017, 3:01:49 AM
While Bradley sent social media ablaze, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens received a lot of praise for drawing up the play to get Bradley open:
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanESPN
Avery's game-winner was SO wide open. Tremendous play drawn up by Brad Stevens.5/22/2017, 3:04:06 AM
David Locke @Lockedonsports
Brad Stevens out of timeout strategy was clear, put JR Smith in switches and Smith blew both of them. Really bad by JR5/22/2017, 3:04:04 AM
Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla
Coaches: Here's lesson of Brad Stevens' late game plays. They're drawn up LONG before pressure of games in May. Prepare NOW for next year.5/22/2017, 3:20:48 AM
Sunday was clearly a better showing from Boston, but Cleveland remains in the driver's seat in the series.
The Celtics can't expect Marcus Smart to go 7-of-10 shooting from three-point range too many more times, while James had an uncharacteristically poor night, scoring 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He turned the ball over six times as well.
There's also the matter of Thomas' hip injury that will keep him out for the rest of the playoffs. Boston will need to win three of the next four games without its best player.
Following their bitter Game 3 defeat, the Cavaliers will likely have a strong response in Game 4 Tuesday night.