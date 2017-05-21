Kawhi Leonard 'Likely' out for Game 4 vs. Warriors with Ankle Injury

Kawhi Leonard 'Likely' out for Game 4 vs. Warriors with Ankle InjuryMay 21, 2017
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich expects small forward Kawhi Leonard to remain sidelined with an ankle injury for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
RJ Marquez of KSAT News noted Popovich said at Sunday's practice Leonard is "likely" to miss Game 4 as the Spurs attempt to avoid a series sweep.
San Antonio led Game 1 of the West finals by 23 points when the 25-year-old MVP finalist was forced to exit the contest with the ankle ailment. The team has been no match for the star-studded Warriors ever since losing its leader at both ends of the floor.
On Monday, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News provided pointed remarks Popovich made about the play that caused the injury and his team's chances after the setback:
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Popovich just went off... felt Zaza's close out on Kawhi was inappropriate #Spurs #Warriors https://t.co/Y23hiz9swc5/15/2017, 5:41:02 PM
A source told ESPN's Michael C. Wright after Leonard was ruled out for Game 3 the Spurs "will always prioritize a player's long-term health over single games," even when the playoffs are involved.
San Antonio, which is also without point guard Tony Parker due to a ruptured quadriceps tendon, has lost the last two games by a combined 48 points.
The Warriors' chances of completing the sweep and making their third straight NBA Finals appearance increase exponentially if Leonard misses Game 4 on Monday night.
Meanwhile, Jonathon Simmons, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans would continue to see expanded roles as the Spurs attempt to fill the massive void.