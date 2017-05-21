WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 21, 2017
Will SmackDown careen off the beaten path at WWE Backlash 2017?
Cellar-dwelling Superstars are on the verge of career-changing victories. Tyler Breeze and Fandango can go from punching bags to alpha males with a win over The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Jinder Mahal, long an also-ran, can snatch the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on Sunday's pay-per-view.
In one night, the blue brand can upend the status quo and let two low-rung acts reach their apexes.
Backlash will also welcome Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown, showcase The Welcoming Committee, and give two showmen in AJ Styles and Kevin Owens space to work their magic. Chicago will play host to it all.
Which matches will tear down the house? How will SmackDown's stories resonate? The following is a breakdown of the PPV as it unfolds.
Updates will go live shortly after each match.
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Pre-Show)
- English dons Starry Night-inspired tights.
- English calls himself "the greatest thing this trash town will ever see."
- "This is my town!"—English.
- English yanks Dillinger's arm through the ring ropes.
Aiden English serenaded the Chicago crowd before getting to work in the ring.
He managed to ground Tye Dillinger early on, maintaining control after going after The Perfect 10's arm. A methodical pace favored the heel.
Dillinger fired back to the delight of the fans.
Frustrated about not being able to put away his foe, English started to unravel, nearly crying mid-match. Dillinger pounced on the stricken singer and nailed the Tye Breaker for the win.
Result
Dillinger wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
This is the best English has ever looked.
He was the star of this short, solid bout. Had he worked more on Dillinger's arm and been vicious throughout, he would have generated more heat, though.
Their feud has been minimally built and hasn't feel significant. Getting the pre-show slot was proof of that.
English's over-emotional gimmick will be his key to improving his stock.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Crowd chants for Nakamura before his arrival.
- Nakamura counters a pin attempt with a triangle choke.
- Ziggler eggs on the crowd while prepping for a superkick.
- Nakamura kicks out of the Zig-Zag.
- Ziggler spits in Nakamura's face.
Ziggler glared at Nakamura as he strutted into the ring.
The rivals then wrestled on the mat where The Showoff remained wary of Nakamura. The King of Strong Style toyed with his opponent, showboating in between strikes.
As Nakamura reentered the ring, Ziggler swooped in on him, taking control from that point. Ziggler beat on the babyface with a measured attack.
A fiery comeback saw Nakamura leave Ziggler reeling.
The weary men traded momentum several times before Nakamura had to go in survival mode as he took Ziggler's best shots. The former NXT champ battled back, kneed Ziggler out cold and scored the three-count.
Result
Nakamura wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Rather than go with a dominant win for Nakamura, WWE chose to make things more even. That choice led to more drama, but felt like a missed opportunity. Nakamura didn't look like the ass-kicking warrior he could of.
Still, he and Ziggler told a solid story of a babyface fighting his way back.
The near-falls worked. The foes had chemistry they can build on.
Nakamura kicking out of the Zig-Zag is a nice notch on his belt. The win did manage to show off some offense, but we need to see him tear heads off folks in the future.