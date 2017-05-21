WWE Backlash 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Will SmackDown careen off the beaten path at WWE Backlash 2017?

Cellar-dwelling Superstars are on the verge of career-changing victories. Tyler Breeze and Fandango can go from punching bags to alpha males with a win over The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Jinder Mahal, long an also-ran, can snatch the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on Sunday's pay-per-view.

In one night, the blue brand can upend the status quo and let two low-rung acts reach their apexes.

Backlash will also welcome Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown, showcase The Welcoming Committee, and give two showmen in AJ Styles and Kevin Owens space to work their magic. Chicago will play host to it all.

Which matches will tear down the house? How will SmackDown's stories resonate? The following is a breakdown of the PPV as it unfolds.

Updates will go live shortly after each match.