Isaiah Thomas Could Need Surgery on Hip Injury According to Brad Stevens

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens believes point guard Isaiah Thomas may need surgery on his injured hip, an ailment that's sidelined him for the rest of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Joe Wolfond of The Score passed along comments Stevens made to reporters Sunday about the situation.

"I think it could be [surgery]," Stevens said. "It just depends on what happens when he visits the specialist."

ESPN's Chris Forsberg provided the coach's full remarks:

On Saturday, the Celtics announced Thomas suffered a "re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear" during the team's 130-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

Celtics chief medical officer Dr. Brian McKeon said the team and its superstar guard did everything possible to keep him on the court since he originally suffered the injury in March.

"Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred," he said. "The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue."

The team's statement noted Thomas is "evaluating treatment options" and any further details, including a potential timetable for recovery, weren't yet available.

It's a massive setback for a Boston squad that lost the first two games of the series on its home floor by 13 and 44 points, respectively.

Thomas tallied 17 points and 10 assists in 38 minutes in the series opener. He only played 18 minutes in the Game 2 blowout, however, and missed all six of his shots from the field.

Marcus Smart will take on a much greater role leading the offense in Thomas' absence. It will also lead to more playing time for Terry Rozier as the series shifts to the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for the next two games starting Sunday night.