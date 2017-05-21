Draymond Green Says Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA Finals Matchup Isn't Inevitable

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Nearly one full year after the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green isn't taking any chances with assuming another rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers is on the horizon.

After the Warriors took a 3-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, Green was asked about the seeming inevitability of playing the Cavs for the third straight year, via Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News:

The Warriors' blown 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals turned into one of the most-used sports memes of the last calendar year. It became a punchline and a synonym for the worst possible thing that could go wrong.

Green played an integral role in helping the Cavs remain alive in last year's series. He was suspended for Game 5 after being assessed a flagrant foul for hitting LeBron James in the groin area during a skirmish.

The Warriors and Cavaliers have combined to go 21-0 this postseason. No team in NBA history has ever blown a 3-0 series lead, so Golden State's chances of reaching the finals look good right now.