Lil B Comments on Impact of Curse on James Harden: 'Just Think If He Was Normal'

Lil B is still taking shots at James Harden, with the rapper pondering how great the Houston Rockets All-Star would be without the dreaded curse upon him.

Here is what Lil B had to say about Harden and the curse on Twitter:

Harden has been carrying the burden of Lil B's curse around for at least two years when the Rockets point guard used the rapper's cooking celebration during a game in 2015.

In October 2015, Lil B told TMZ he was bringing the curse back after Harden made a post on Instagram with the signature celebration that Lil B made famous and didn't give the rapper credit.

After the Rockets were eliminated from this year's playoffs in embarrassing fashion by getting blown out 114-75 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, Lil B offered to end the curse if Harden would talk to him.

Even with the curse of Lil B hanging over his head, Harden was named one of the three finalists for the NBA MVP award.

Hopefully Harden can get back to a normal life so the world can see what his full potential is without Lil B cursing him.