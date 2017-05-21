    Lil B Comments on Impact of Curse on James Harden: 'Just Think If He Was Normal'

    HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets leaves the court after their 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Lil B is still taking shots at James Harden, with the rapper pondering how great the Houston Rockets All-Star would be without the dreaded curse upon him. 

    Here is what Lil B had to say about Harden and the curse on Twitter:

    Harden has been carrying the burden of Lil B's curse around for at least two years when the Rockets point guard used the rapper's cooking celebration during a game in 2015. 

    In October 2015, Lil B told TMZ he was bringing the curse back after Harden made a post on Instagram with the signature celebration that Lil B made famous and didn't give the rapper credit. 

    After the Rockets were eliminated from this year's playoffs in embarrassing fashion by getting blown out 114-75 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, Lil B offered to end the curse if Harden would talk to him. 

    Even with the curse of Lil B hanging over his head, Harden was named one of the three finalists for the NBA MVP award. 

    Hopefully Harden can get back to a normal life so the world can see what his full potential is without Lil B cursing him. 