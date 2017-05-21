2017 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Intriguing Prospects

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Now that NBA teams know the draft selection order, it's time to focus on potential roster fits. Like most years, the most intriguing prospects come from powerhouse programs.

Kentucky's John Calipari gained a reputation for developing freshmen for the pros as opposed to winning championships. ESPN put the well-known head coach under a microscope for a 30 for 30 documentary titled One and Not Done. Most expect two freshmen Wildcats to hear their names called within the top 10 this year. But is it possible that De'Aaron Fox or Malik Monk slip on draft night?

Duke standout Jayson Tatum introduced himself on the big stage during the ACC tournament and March Madness. He quickly became the focal point for opposing teams with his versatile scoring ability. How much did he raise his stock?

If you look at five mock drafts, you'll probably see Justin Jackson in five different spots. Where does the best player on North Carolina's championship team land on June 22?

2017 NBA Mock Draft Team Selection 1. Celtics (via BKN) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2. Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3. 76ers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4. Suns Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 5. Kings (via PHI) De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6. Magic Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 7. Timberwolves Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 8. Knicks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 9. Mavericks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 10. Kings (via NO) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 11. Hornets Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 12. Pistons Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 13. Nuggets Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 14. Heat Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 15. Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16. Bulls Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 17. Bucks Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 18. Pacers Ivan Rabb, F, California 19. Hawks Jonathan Jeanne, C, France 20. Trail Blazers (via MEM) John Collins, F, Wake Forest 21. Thunder Josh Hart, G, Villanova 22. Nets (via WAS) Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 23. Raptors (via LAC) Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 24. Jazz Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 25. Magic (via TOR) PJ Dozier G, South Carolina 26. Trail Blazers (via CLE) Harry Giles, F, Duke 27. Nets (via BOS) Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky 28. Lakers (via HOU) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29. Spurs Luke Kennard, G, Duke 30. Jazz (via GSW) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina Author's Predictions

Phoenix Suns Add Jayson Tatum to Developing Core

Despite having the second-best chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick, the Phoenix Suns are at No. 4 on draft night. It sounds disastrous, but a loaded class still gives this team a quality player outside of the top three.

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely go with Josh Jackson, who projects as a two-way player capable of meshing with Ben Simmons. As a result, Tatum should fit with the Suns' plans. He'd immediately step in at the 3.

The Duke product plays with a score-first mentality, which gives the Suns a lift when Devin Booker experiences an off night. Furthermore, Tatum would be paired with Marquese Chriss, who showed positive signs on both ends of the court late in the previous season.

Tatum offers a reliable mid-range shot and the ability to guard smaller forwards. Phoenix would probably prefer Jackson because of his defensive prowess, but the Duke alternative brings NBA-ready skills on the offensive end as a rookie.

Orlando Magic Select Certified Shooter at No. 6

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In today's NBA, clubs have to be proficient in shooting beyond the arc. The Orlando Magic ranked No. 25 in triples made per contest (8.5) and No. 29 in three-point percentage (.328).

For some, Monk at No. 6 seems high, but the Magic need him. Evan Fournier could move to small forward. Elfrid Payton significantly improved his field-goal percentage during the 2016-17 season, converting on 47 percent of his shots. However, he's not a viable scorer on most nights.

At 6'3", Monk possesses the ability to defend point guards and other undersized 2-guards. He's heavily reliant on his jump shot but converted on nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts during his one-year stay at Kentucky.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year should rank as the best shooter within the top 10 prospects in this draft class.

Milwaukee Bucks Acquire 6th-Man Potential at No. 17

Lance King/Getty Images

There's a reason Jackson stayed in school for three years. The North Carolina product didn't shoot with confidence until his junior year. He shot 30 percent or below from behind the three-point line for two seasons. As a junior, he scored on 37 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.

Jackson's best basketball may be in front of him, but he just found his stroke and doesn't offer much on the defensive end. As a pro, he's going to fit as a stretch 4 or a taller asset who can contest shots at small forward because of his length.

His slow development, along with his average play across the board, likely drops him below the top 15. Nonetheless, he lands with the Milwaukee Bucks without the pressure of competing for an early starting role. Unless Jabari Parker continues to struggle with injuries, Jackson would primarily come off the bench.

Don't feel sorry for Jackson for his slip on draft day. The Bucks have made it to the postseason in two of the past three years. With a solid addition to the bench, this team could clinch a higher seed or play in the second round of the 2018 postseason.

Stats provided by ESPN.com, Basketball Reference and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.