    Floyd Mayweather Wants Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack on Conor McGregor Undercard

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2017

    Retired boxer and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a fight between Carl Frampton, of Northern Ireland, and Leo Santa Cruz, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have yet to formally agree to a superfight, but that didn't stop the unbeaten boxing star from putting together a prospective card.

    In an interview with Showtime, Mayweather said he'd prefer to have Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack fighting on the undercard:

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

