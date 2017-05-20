Floyd Mayweather Wants Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack on Conor McGregor Undercard

Floyd Mayweather Wants Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack on Conor McGregor UndercardMay 20, 2017
John Locher/Associated Press
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have yet to formally agree to a superfight, but that didn't stop the unbeaten boxing star from putting together a prospective card.
In an interview with Showtime, Mayweather said he'd prefer to have Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack fighting on the undercard:
SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing
.@FloydMayweather on @Gervontaa's first title defense and possible matchup with @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/XgNC6xoSE25/20/2017, 11:57:38 PM
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.