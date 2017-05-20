NASCAR All-Star Race 2017 Results: Kyle Busch Takes 1st, $1 Million Prize

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kyle Busch made $1 million for an evening's worth of work Saturday.

Busch won the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and earned the $1 million prize that came with it. There were no standings points on the line, but Busch is likely thrilled to trade them for a major payday and his first career All-Star Race win.

NASCAR on FS1 highlighted the closing stretch:

NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck captured the celebration:

The No. 18 car prevailed in a 10-lap sprint to the finish against the other top nine cars. There was plenty of contact on the final restart, and Busch jumped to the lead for good in the aftermath as the 10 competitors jockeyed for position.

He continued to create separation during the final few laps and clinched his win over second-place finisher Kyle Larson and third-place finisher Jimmie Johnson. Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

The full results can be found at NASCAR's official website.

According to RJ Kraft of NASCAR, there were 70 laps in Saturday's race to honor the 25th anniversary of the 1992 All-Star Race, which was also 70 laps and the first one under the lights.

This year's edition featured four stages (20 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps), with just 10 drivers qualifying for the final 10-lap portion. The three winners of the 20-lap stages (if they were still on lead lap) and the other seven drivers with the top average finishes in the first three stages made the final segment.

Larson was feeling selfish, though, and won the first two stages, preventing an extra driver from clinching a spot in the final 10. Johnson ensured someone else earned automatic qualification and won the third stage.

Larson cruised to victory in the first stage and clinched a spot among the final 10, but a notable early development was Martin Truex Jr.'s trouble. He figured to contend for the $1 million but dealt with a loose wheel right out of the gates and fell toward the back.

Dustin Long of NBC Sports captured some of Truex's issues:

Things were worse for Matt Kenseth entering the second stage when his evening ended because of an oil leak. With Kenseth no longer a threat, Larson continued his dominance with a second-stage win.

NASCAR on FS1 shared No. 42 speeding past the second checkered flag:

Larson shared the glory in the third stage. Johnson clinched his spot in the final round with an impressive showing over the 20 laps, as FS1 passed along:

While Larson and Johnson were busy clinching spots, Dale Earnhardt Jr. struggled in his final All-Star Race before his impending retirement. He made contact with the wall in the third stage and was left on the outside looking in for the 10-car sprint to the finish.

Elsewhere, Elliott made the final 10 based on average finishes after he was only included in the field because he won the Monster Energy fan vote.

However, Elliott, Larson, Johnson and the rest of the field couldn't keep up with Busch in the sprint to the checkered flag.