Cloud Computing Trainer Chad Brown Won't Commit to Belmont After Preakness Win

Cloud Computing's involvement in the Triple Crown races could be over following his Preakness Stakes victory Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

According to ESPN's Lane Gold, Cloud Computing's trainer Chad Brown said he hasn't yet made a decision as to whether the horse will run in the Belmont Stakes June 10, citing the race's distance—one-and-a-half miles—as an important factor in the final decision.

With a surge down the final stretch, Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire by a nose to take the Preakness. NBC Sports shared a replay of the race:

Should Cloud Computing skip the Belmont Stakes, it wouldn't come as a major surprise. Travis Stone, a track announcer for the New York Racing Association, noted how the colt doesn't have a long competitive record:

Prior to the Preakness, Cloud Computing only ran in two graded-stakes races, the Gotham Stakes in March and the Wood Memorial in April.

If Brown entered Cloud Computing in the Belmont Stakes, he'd have only three weeks to prepare the horse for the longest race of his career. That's a quick turnaround time, even for more seasoned horses. Brown has some time to savor Saturday's success with jockey Javier Castellano before they arrive at a conclusion regarding Cloud Computing's availability.

Whether or not he makes the trip to Baltimore, Cloud Computing has already made a major impact on this year's Triple Crown.