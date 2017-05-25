David Price to Make Season Debut vs. White Sox After Elbow Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price will finally get his season started on Monday when he is activated off the disabled list.

Red Sox manager John Farrell officially announced Price's return against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, per ESPN's Scott Lauber.

Price was forced to begin the season on the DL after dealing with an elbow injury from the beginning of spring training. He was stuck throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games throughout April before finally making a rehab start at the end of May.

Price's second rehab start at Triple-A Pawtucket came on Wednesday night. In two starts, he allowed 12 hits, nine runs (six earned) with eight strikeouts and two walks in 5.2 innings.

Now, Price will finally get a chance to make an impact for the major league squad in his triumphant return to the Red Sox.

Although the 31-year-old is coming off one of the worst years of his career after posting a 3.99 ERA, he still had 17 wins and led the league with 230 innings pitched. The former Cy Young award winner is also just one year removed from posting an AL-best 2.45 ERA split between two teams in 2015.

Until this year, Price has also been extremely reliable on the mound while averaging about 233 innings over the last three seasons.

His return should provide a needed boost to a Red Sox rotation that ranks 18th in starters' ERA (4.47) this season. Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez are the only Boston starters with an ERA under 4.35.

With Price in just the second season of a seven-year deal worth over $200 million, the Red Sox will hope his injury problems are now behind him.