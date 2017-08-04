Addison Russell Placed on Cubs 10-Day DL with Foot Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell suffered a foot injury that has landed him on the 10-day disabled list.

The Cubs announced Friday that Russell had been placed on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 2.

Russell demonstrated his formidable power from the shortstop role in 2016 with 21 home runs and 95 RBI. He also drilled a grand slam in Chicago's Game 6 victory in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians and is a potent bat in the everyday lineup.

The 23-year-old has already dealt with shoulder concerns this season that have hampered his overall performance. He's hitting just .241/.305/.417 with 10 home runs in 97 games.

Fortunately for the Cubs, they still have the versatile Javier Baez to cover shortstop while Russell is out. Ian Happ or Ben Zobrist can handle second base while Baez is at short. Infield depth is one of the biggest assets of the Cubs roster, especially down the stretch this season.

Chicago also boasts plenty of dangerous hitters, including Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber to carry the offense while Russell is out.