Thomas Tyner to Attempt Comeback at Oregon State After Oregon Retirement

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Running back Thomas Tyner is reportedly crossing lines in college football's Civil War.

On Saturday, John Canzano of The Oregonian reported the former Oregon Duck is looking to continue his football career with the Oregon State Beavers after taking a medical retirement more than 15 months ago.

According to Canzano, Tyner requested a release from the University of Oregon on Friday and was granted it Saturday.

"I've wanted to be a Beaver my whole life," he said.

Tyner missed the entire 2015 season with a shoulder injury before his medical retirement in February 2016. However, he said he feels 100 percent and pointed out his two years away from the game helped him heal.

Canzano clarified the NCAA doesn't allow medical retirees to return to play at the same school, which ruled out a comeback with the Ducks.

When healthy, Tyner was an impact player in Oregon's high-tempo offense in the 2013 and 2014 seasons with a combined 1,284 rushing yards, 201 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. He helped lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff national championship game in his final campaign.

The speedster will now look to guide an Oregon State rushing attack to more success after it finished a middling 49th in the country in rushing yards per game in its third straight losing season.