NXT TakeOver: Chicago: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

Asuka sought to successfully retain her NXT Women's Championship once again, defending against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a hotly anticipated Triple Threat match. The champion drew a huge ovation as she made her way to the squared circle.

Cross was dumped at ringside early, allowing Riot and Asuka to square off. The unstable villainess interjected herself back into the match, taking Riot out and pairing off with her rival while Asuka was down at ringside. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the action, dropping Cross with a nasty missile dropkick.

A Codebreaker by Asuka sent Cross to the arena floor and the champion planted Riot with a powerbomb. An ankle lock by the champion followed until Cross broke it up.

Riot and Cross again paired off, the babyface landing a series of clotheslines and a dropkick that had the heel reeling. Asuka returned just in time to slow her momentum but paid for it with a hurricanrana. Asuka caught Cross with a nasty kick at ringside and Riot responded with a suicide dive that wiped the champion out on the floor.

The action broke down with all three women hitting signature maneuvers, including some German suplexes from Asuka.

Riot tried for a leg drop from the top rope but Asuka rolled out of the way and trapped her in the Asuka Lock. Cross broke the submission attempt up with a splash.

Cross caught Asuka in the ring apron and unloaded on her with a series of forearms that had the champion in danger of losing her title. The aggressor followed up with a twisting hanging neckbreaker but Riot broke up the pin.

Cross tried for her fisherman neckbreaker but Riot countered with an enzuigiri. Asuka exploded across the ring with a running kick and pinned both women to retain the title.

Result

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot

Grade

B-

Analysis

The era of Asuka continues.

This was a very good match that felt like it could have been even better if the women slowed down a bit and let every spot have a little more time to breathe. It often felt rushed, with each trying to get another spot or sequence in.

With that said, the performances of Riot and Cross were inspired and gave fans a taste of what they can expect from a women's division one day headed by them.

NXT now has an interesting scenario on its hands: Asuka is so incredibly dominant that when she finally does lose the title, it is guaranteed to feel lackluster, if only because there is no one serious enough or credible enough to beat her.