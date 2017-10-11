Report: Laurent Koscielny to Return from Achilles Injury for Arsenal vs. Watford

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny is said to be nearing a return to full fitness from his Achilles issue, with the Frenchman reportedly set to return to the team for the match against Watford on Saturday.

News of the fitness boost for Arsenal came via Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph:



"Koscielny has been managing the problem for several seasons and, although he had not joined in full training at the start of the week, the intention is for him to resume with the squad ahead of Saturday.

Koscielny’s possible return has taken added importance this week amid Shkodran Mustafi’s definite absence following a thigh injury while playing for Germany that is expected to result in a relatively long-term issue."

Koscielny has been out of action for the Gunners since the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on September 25.

Although the Gunners are revered for their exceptional attacking quality, of all the players in their current squad, Koscielny is arguably the most indispensable.

The centre-back has cemented his reputation as one of the best defenders in the Premier League in recent seasons. For Arsenal, he's absolutely vital, consistently showing authority and intelligence in the way he operates.

Now 32, Koscielny is one of the most experienced players in Arsene Wenger's squad, too. In line with his maturation, the former Lorient man has blossomed as a leader, both in terms of his organisation and taking responsibility in dangerous situations.

Arsenal fans will likely feel more secure about their team's prospects when he's back at the base of the side.