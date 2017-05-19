Matt Murray, Penguins Outlast Senators to Even Series; Sidney Crosby Scores

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins evened up the 2017 Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Friday.

This series has been an offensive struggle for the Penguins, who scored a total of three goals in the first three games. They matched that total midway through the second period when Brian Dumoulin put one past Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson.

Pens' Offense Springs to Life

As Sidney Crosby goes, so go the Penguins. The two-time Hart Trophy winner had one point in the first three games, scoring a goal in Ottawa's 5-1 blowout win in Game 3.

Crosby was involved in each of Pittsburgh's first two goals, assisting Olli Maatta in the first period and putting one in the net on a power play in the second period.

After Crosby made his presence felt in Game 4, social media was happy to shower him with praise for his effort:

Murray Steps Up

Just as important for the Penguins' Stanley Cup hopes was the performance of goalie Matt Murray. He was given the start in Game 4 after Marc-Andre Fleury gave up four goals on nine shots in 13 minutes on Wednesday.

Murray was fantastic in his first postseason appearance this season after suffering a lower body injury prior to Pittsburgh's first playoff game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He stopped 24 of 26 shots to earn the victory and send the series back to Pittsburgh all square.

With the Penguins able to get momentum back on their side thanks to Murray, the internet let its thoughts on Pittsburgh's goalie situation be known:

The Senators blew their chance to take a commanding lead in the series at home, but they have done a good job of containing Pittsburgh's offense prior to Friday. They have been in this situation before, losing consecutive games to the New York Rangers in the second round, and responded with back-to-back wins.

The Penguins have yet to really hit their stride in this series, but they are able to go back home with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead. They have overcome injuries and adversity all year to reach this point, so they have to feel good where they are at right now.