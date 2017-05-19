Matt Murray, Penguins Outlast Senators to Even Series; Sidney Crosby Scores

Matt Murray, Penguins Outlast Senators to Even Series; Sidney Crosby ScoresMay 19, 2017
The Pittsburgh Penguins evened up the 2017 Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Friday.
This series has been an offensive struggle for the Penguins, who scored a total of three goals in the first three games. They matched that total midway through the second period when Brian Dumoulin put one past Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson.
Pens' Offense Springs to Life
As Sidney Crosby goes, so go the Penguins. The two-time Hart Trophy winner had one point in the first three games, scoring a goal in Ottawa's 5-1 blowout win in Game 3.
Crosby was involved in each of Pittsburgh's first two goals, assisting Olli Maatta in the first period and putting one in the net on a power play in the second period.
After Crosby made his presence felt in Game 4, social media was happy to shower him with praise for his effort:
NHL @NHL
Well... whatever works. #StanleyCup #PITvsOTT https://t.co/UMgPtqVlhU5/20/2017, 1:37:51 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Pens Sidney Crosby scores his 55th career postseason goal, 4th most among active players5/20/2017, 1:26:50 AM
Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic
@twolinepass Sidney Crosby when healthy is the best player ever do not at me5/19/2017, 6:51:17 PM
Murray Steps Up
Just as important for the Penguins' Stanley Cup hopes was the performance of goalie Matt Murray. He was given the start in Game 4 after Marc-Andre Fleury gave up four goals on nine shots in 13 minutes on Wednesday.
Murray was fantastic in his first postseason appearance this season after suffering a lower body injury prior to Pittsburgh's first playoff game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He stopped 24 of 26 shots to earn the victory and send the series back to Pittsburgh all square.
With the Penguins able to get momentum back on their side thanks to Murray, the internet let its thoughts on Pittsburgh's goalie situation be known:
coconut&mojito mike @MikeDarnay
Listen. I love Marc-Andre Fleury. It's not personal. I promise. But Matt Murray is a better goaltender. Again, it's not personal.5/20/2017, 2:19:03 AM
evgeni malkin's ego @EvgeniMaIkinEgo
Since entering the league last season, Matt Murray is tied for the league league in save percentage with Carey Price (.925). He's only 22.5/19/2017, 9:59:25 PM
Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic
Before the game Matt Murray told the Penguins to start scoring some goals and the strategy appears to be working5/20/2017, 1:37:21 AM
Bucci Mane @Buccigross
Mike Sullivan walking to the podium tonight... https://t.co/YmRn38H8vy via @GIPHY https://t.co/JfS546W8Sr5/20/2017, 1:39:02 AM
The Senators blew their chance to take a commanding lead in the series at home, but they have done a good job of containing Pittsburgh's offense prior to Friday. They have been in this situation before, losing consecutive games to the New York Rangers in the second round, and responded with back-to-back wins.
The Penguins have yet to really hit their stride in this series, but they are able to go back home with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead. They have overcome injuries and adversity all year to reach this point, so they have to feel good where they are at right now.