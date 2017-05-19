Tom Brady's Agent Denies QB Suffered Concussion Last Season

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Don Yee, the agent for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, said Friday his client didn't suffer a concussion during the 2016 NFL season despite a claim made by his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along comments from Yee about the situation.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," he said. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

His statement comes after Bundchen made an appearance on Wednesday's edition of CBS This Morning and alluded to head injuries her husband's had, including one last year, per Jill Martin of CNN.

"He had a concussion last year," she said. "He has concussions pretty much every—I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions. I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."

Tom Pelissero of USA Today provided a statement the NFL released later Wednesday, which noted it had no information about a possible concussion but would look further into the matter.

"There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms," the NFL said. "Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible."

The five-time Super Bowl champion played all 12 regular-season games after returning from a four-game suspension related to the Deflategate scandal. He also appeared in three playoff games during the Patriots' journey to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Bundchen didn't provide any exact information about when or how the injury allegedly occurred. He was never listed on the team's injury report with a head-related injury.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Brady told Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com his body continues to feel good and the 39-year-old quarterback is planning to play at least into his mid-40s.

"I always said my mid-40s and naturally that means around 45. If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don't see why I wouldn't want to continue," he said.

Brady has spent 17 years with the Patriots since the franchise selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He's been named the league's MVP twice and earned 12 Pro Bowl selections.