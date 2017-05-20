WWE Backlash 2017: Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Predictions and More

Credit: WWE.com

At WWE Backlash 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura will saunter into the spotlight as SmackDown Live continues its ongoing transformation.

Nakamura's first televised match for the blue brand will highlight Sunday's pay-per-view, one where unexpected names have worked their way into contention. Breezango has gone from the doormat of the tag team division to challenging for the titles. Jinder Mahal is in the midst of a stunning move from bottom-feeder to main eventer.

Around the time of last year's Backlash, Breezango lost regularly and struggled for TV time. Mahal was on the Raw roster, losing to everyone from Darren Young to Jack Swagger. He's now in WWE title bout against Randy Orton.

Man, things have changed in a hurry.

Backlash could represent the apices of Mahal's rebirth and Breezango's Cinderella run.

Nakamura, meanwhile, is set to rock Chicago's Allstate Arena in a battle with Dolph Ziggler as he looks to become SmackDown's next megastar. He will do so in front of one of the loudest WWE fanbases against a former world heavyweight champion.

Read on for a full preview of Sunday's Backlash event, a night that could see Nakamura's welcoming party and Mahal's coronation.

Potential Spoilers

Charlotte Flair will begin Backlash as Naomi and Becky Lynch's allies but could end up betraying them as she re-embraces the dark side.

Flair has softly slid into a babyface role after Natalya and her crew attacked her weeks ago. That may only be a temporary move, though.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is reconsidering the decision to turn Flair babyface (h/t Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone).

In addition, Meltzer noted that the original plan for Backlash was for Baron Corbin to challenge Orton at Backlash (h/t Brandon Gnetz of ComicBook.com). The Lone Wolf is reportedly still in line for a title shot down the road.

With that in mind, it's harder to pick against Corbin. His match on Sunday's PPV will likely be a part of his march into title contention.

Match Card

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

The Usos vs. Breezango (Tag Team Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (WWE Championship)

Predictions

Dillinger over English.

Rowan over Harper.

Corbin over Zayn.

The Welcoming Committee over Naomi, Flair and Lynch.

Breezango over The Usos.

Nakamura over Ziggler.

Owens over Styles.

Orton over Mahal.

Top Match Previews

Breezango Takes the Gold

In a flash, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have become the highlight of SmackDown. Their Fashion Police segments have helped the duo connect with fans and show off their personalities.

After surprising everyone by winning a Beat the Clock Challenge on April 25, Breezango went from also-rans to contenders. The victory earned them a shot at The Usos' titles.

SmackDown can continue its penchant for going the unexpected route by crowning Breezango on Sunday.

Going with Breeze and Fandango as champs would allow WWE to capitalize on their growing momentum. They would make fun rivals for The New Day when that team returns this summer too.

Nakamura's Arrival

WWE has made fans wait to see The King of Strong Style in action on the SmackDown stage.

Nakamura moved to the main roster two nights after WrestleMania 33. He has since crossed paths with Dolph Ziggler plenty of times, but their first official clash won't happen until the PPV.

Ziggler has acted unimpressed with his opponent's pre-WWE accolades. He plans to spoil Nakamura's debut, reminding everyone just how good he is in the process.

The two-time NXT champ heads into this battle 0-0, with anticipation swelling around him.

His first NXT bout saw him and Sami Zayn tear down the house. Nakamura vs. Ziggler should be plenty good as well.

Owens vs. Styles I

For many fans, this is the real main event.

Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, two of WWE's top performers, will clash in what promises to be the first of many battles. KO has called himself The Face of America since winning the U.S. title. Styles is taking a break from the main event scene to help elevate that midcard prize.

Styles earned his No. 1 contender spot by outlasting Zayn and Corbin back in April. Now, the high-flying, southern-bred dynamo will take on the egotist bruiser champ.

Is this just a stopgap feud for Styles before he returns to the world title scene?

That's likely the case because WWE is giving Mahal a look in that spot. By the time SummerSlam rolls around, though, The Phenomenal One is bound to be closing in on the WWE title. That likely means he'll fail to take down Owens before that.

Mahal's Momentum Slows

Mahal's move to SmackDown during the recent Superstar Shake-up seemed like an inconsequential switch, a jobber transferring to a new place to get stepped on. Then the unthinkable happened. WWE went all in on The Maharaja, sending him charging toward Orton and the WWE crown.

He has recruited The Singh Brothers as his cronies. He's refined his anti-American attitude. And suddenly, he's winning bouts.

Mahal is even fresh off pinning Styles during the most recent SmackDown.

We will soon find out how far this push will go. It's hard to imagine Mahal goes from nonfactor to world champ at the pace he's on. The Viper will enter as the heavy favorite, but fans will be watching curiously to see whether the Mahal era will begin on Sunday night.