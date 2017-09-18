    Andrew Bogut, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract After 1 Season with Mavs and Cavs

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 6: Andrew Bogut #6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before a game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Veteran Andrew Bogut reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    On Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported Bogut's agent, David Bauman, said he reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Los Angeles.

    Bogut played with the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seven seasons of his career and the Golden State Warriors for the next four before an injury-shortened 2016-17 campaign. The Warriors traded him to the Dallas Mavericks before the 2016-17 season, and he was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Nerlens Noel deal.

    He didn't play a single game with Philadelphia before he was waived, but the Cleveland Cavaliers picked him up. However, Bogut proceeded to fracture his tibia in his first game with Cleveland, and the team's release said he was expected back by training camp for the 2017-18 season.

    Bogut won't be the same impact player on the offensive side for the Lakers as he was in 2009-10 with Milwaukee when he scored 15.9 points per game.

    He posted 2.9 points a night in 27 games in 2016-17, although he grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game in his 26 contests with Dallas and was a Second Team All-Defensive member as recently as 2014-15.

    The 7'0" big man can be a productive piece of the frontcourt rotation as a rim protector and someone who can clean up the glass. What's more, he can serve as a veteran leader who understands how to play in critical, pressure-laden contests and who has won a championship with Golden State and reached the Finals the next year.

    Bogut has 58 playoff games on his resume and will look to accelerate the Lakers' rebuilding process and add to that total as a veteran presence in a frontcourt that also includes Brook Lopez, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Could LeBron Be the Final Piece of Lakers Puzzle?

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      4 Teams Eyed Bogut Before Lakeshow Swooped

      Bruno Manrique
      via ClutchPoints
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Bogut Cleared from Leg Injury

      Bruno Manrique
      via ClutchPoints
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Bogut Contract to Be 1-year/$2.3M

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com