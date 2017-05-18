Move Over, CM Punk! Another WWE Superstar Is Down to Fight in the UFC

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Former WWE champion CM Punk had an ugly debut in the UFC, but he still took home a sizable paycheck for his efforts. That raised the interest (and ire) of many around the combat sports world, including WWE intercontinental champion (and former CM Punk foe) Dean Ambrose.

Speaking with The Sun, Ambrose left no doubt about a potential foray into MMA. He's interested...if the price is right.

"I'll fight anyone for enough money," he said. "Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I'll do it right now, I'll do it tonight."

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It's an interesting response from the Lunatic Fringe. While MMA and professional wrestling have more than a little bit of history together, and many former WWE stars have tried their hand in the cage, few have expressed interest while still actively wrestling in the company, with top stars like Brock Lesnar and Batista largely fighting between their runs in pro wrestling.

Of course, expectations should be low if he does decide to take the plunge.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

While the WWE has many superstars with legitimate combat sports backgrounds, ranging from Golden Gloves boxers to Olympic wrestlers, Ambrose is not among that lot. What's more, the UFC almost certainly isn't interested in adding another uninitiated ex-WWE star to its roster. Though promotions like Bellator MMA and Japan's Rizin FF would certainly be interested in adding a crossover name like Ambrose to their roster if the opportunity presented itself, odds are that the WWE has absolutely no interest in leasing out one of its most popular day-to-day attractions for free.

As such, don't expect Ambrose to show up in a cage anytime soon (unless it's a steel cage match in the squared circle). That said, if things go sideways between Ambrose and the WWE, don't be shocked if he does end up putting on some gloves.