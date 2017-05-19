WWE Backlash 2017: Matches Sure to Cause Controversy Among Fans

0 of 4

credit: wwe.com

WWE's Backlash event is just around the corner on May 21, and fans everywhere are surely hoping for a great night of action. This is always the case, of course, as expectations are usually high for WWE's monthly network events.

That's especially true for SmackDown Live as the blue brand continues to impress every week on TV.

Perhaps it's the two-hour format of the program that brings the most praise from fans. Three hours is a lot of time to fill for Monday Night Raw, and that causes the flagship program to often feel like a marathon to watch.

SmackDown is tighter, and there's less opportunity for fans to get overwhelmed with the amount of content. There is also the level of talent that currently resides on Tuesday nights.

WWE's B-show has arguably become the A-show thanks to the Superstars in the ring. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin are the top guys on SmackDown Live. Corbin is the next-generation star, Owens is the old-school heel, Nakamura is the charismatic sensation, Orton is the future Hall of Fame legend, and Styles is quite possibly the best in the world.

The blue brand definitely appears to be in good hands.

But every time WWE goes live, there is always the potential for fans to be disappointed. Whether their favorites come out on the losing end or certain finishes don't happen, controversy is always possible. Fans are surely hoping that won't be the case at Backlash.