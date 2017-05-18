Karl-Anthony Towns Responds to All-NBA Team Snub

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns missed out on a Third Team All-NBA berth by four voting points on Thursday, and he responded to the snub with a pair of posts on social media:

Devin Booker, who played with Towns at the University of Kentucky, also expressed his displeasure with the results:

Towns finished with 50 total voting points (including two first-place votes), which left him four points behind Third Team All-NBA center DeAndre Jordan.

Over the course of his second NBA season, Towns was a statistical marvel for the Timberwolves. In 82 games, the 21-year-old averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks and was the only player in the league who topped 25 points, 12 boards and a block a night throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

Viewed more broadly, Towns joined Kevin Love (2011-12, 2013-14) as the only players in league history to average at least 25 points and 12 rebounds while making more than 35 percent of their threes.

By comparison, first-team center Anthony Davis averaged 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while second-team center Rudy Gobert logged 14.0 points, 12.8 boards and a league-leading 2.6 swats a night on a Jazz team that claimed the Western Conference's No. 5 seed.

