Jose Mourinho Asks Media to Not 'Kill' Him for Manchester United Team vs. Palace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has asked the press not to "kill" him for fielding a weakened or younger side against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils manager hinted he would not be putting out his strongest XI on Sunday ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final, per the Guardian's David Hytner:

"I hope you don't kill me when you see my team [against Palace]. I hope the fans at Old Trafford support the team, they forgive some naivety, they forgive some lack of confidence. And I hope that Big Sam [Allardyce] shows he's a good friend and he goes slow. He tells [Wilfried] Zaha to go slow, he leaves [Christian] Benteke at home. I hope he goes soft on us."

Mourinho confirmed some of his senior players would be involved to "bring stability," while Paul Pogba will return following the death of his father.

The Special One revealed his belief the match should be brought forward a day to help United in the Europa League final, with the Red Devils already confirmed to finish sixth whatever happens and the fight for survival already resolved, with the Eagles safe after beating Hull City last Sunday.

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke agreed with him:

However, Mourinho did not appeal to the FA as he believes it would have fallen on deaf ears.

United's first Premier League campaign has been one to forget under Mourinho:

ESPN's Alex Shaw hasn't been impressed:

The Red Devils have lost just five times—the same as champions Chelsea—but 15 draws have proven costly indeed.

How successful Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford will be viewed largely hinges on whether they beat Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Winning means he has won two major trophies and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making the team's sixth-placed finish much less of a problem, while losing means another campaign in the Europa League next year and only the EFL Cup in terms of silverware.

As such, it would be understandable if Mourinho fields a weakened team on Sunday, particularly given the injuries United have had to deal with in recent weeks.

For those who do play, a good performance could put them in contention for a place in the squad against Ajax.