Conor McGregor Signs Floyd Mayweather Contract, Awaits Response in 'Coming Days'

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has confirmed he has signed a contract to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. and is waiting for the boxer to sign "in the coming days."

Per TheMacLife.com's John Balfe, The Notorious said in a statement: "It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."



